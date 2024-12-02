Deputy PM Dar to depart for Iran today to attend ECO meeting

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will leave for Iran today to attend 28th meeting of Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization, ARY News reported.

In his address at the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to ECO charter and highlight potential of greater connectivity in region through development of rail and road networks, liberalization of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures.

Ishaq Dar will reiterate Pakistan’s concerns over hostilities in the Middle East, endangering the regional peace and security. He will sign the Charter for ECO Clean Energy Center.

The Deputy Prime Minister will also hold meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

Earlier this year, Iran expressed interest in boosting imports with Pakistan importing meat, rice and other agricultural products.

In a separate development, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasised that the government’s actions regarding the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline would prioritise national interests and deter any external interference.

The deputy prime, to a query regarding Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, said Pakistan, as a sovereign country, would take decisions in the best national interests and would not allow interference into its international obligations.

In the visit, both countries reiterated the importance of cooperation in the energy domain, including trade in electricity, power transmission lines and Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project.