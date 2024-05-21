Deputy PM set to meet Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar reached Kyrgyzstan to meet Pakistani students in Bishkek, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The deputy prime minister will also visit Iran to attend the funerals of President Ebrahim Raisi. As per Ishaq Dar’s schedule, he will reach Kazakhstan on an official visit first before heading to Kyrgyzstan.

The foreign minister will then visit Kyrgyzstan to meet Pakistani students and review arrangements for their return to Pakistan or other assistance required.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar’s visit to Kyrgyzstan had been postponed. According to sources, Ishaq Dar will travel to Iran to attend the funeral prayer of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has repatriated 347 more citizens from Kyrgyzstan after violence broke out in Bishkek.

Flight no ANK-4575 landed at Islamabad International Airport from Bishkek on Tuesday early morning, while Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-6252 with 167 students also landed at Islamabad airport.

Collectively, 347 Pakistani students were repatriated from Bishkek after violence. Pakistan has so far, airlifted 810 students via five flights.

Pakistan announced to airlift of the stranded Pakistani students from Bishkek after reports of violence emerged.

On Monday, a special plane, carrying Pakistani students, reached Islamabad from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam welcomed the Pakistani students at Islamabad airport.