Deputy speaker moves LHC against revocation of powers

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari on Friday submitted an application with Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking to withdraw PA Secretariat order that revoked powers delegated to the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

The special powers of the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari were taken back by the PA Secretariat after the issuance of a controversial order for the session on April 6.

The secretariat said that special powers of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari were seized in accordance with the assembly regulations.

Secretary Punjab Assembly and Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have been respondents in the petition.

READ: PUNJAB ASSEMBLY: MARYAM NAWAZ ANNOUNCES TO ATTEND SESSION TODAY

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) approached Lahore High Court (LHC) for immediate election of the Chief Minister Punjab after the post fell vacant following the resignation of Usman Buzdar.

The plea was filed by PML-N candidate for the chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz through his counsel Azam Nazeer Tarar.

It said that the election for the chief minister Punjab is being delayed unnecessarily.

“The post remains vacant from April 01 and under article 130 of the constitution, it should not remain vacant for so long,” the plea from Hamza Shehbaz said and asked the court to issue orders for holding immediate elections.

Comments