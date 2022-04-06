Punjab Assembly: Maryam Nawaz announces to attend session today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to bring forth the vice-president Maryam Nawaz to support Hamza Shehbaz who is the candidate for the Punjab chief minister slot, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Following the decision of the PML-N central leaders, Maryam Nawaz will attend the Punjab Assembly session today along with Hamza Shehbaz.

The PML-N VP has also announced to attend the Punjab Assembly session today.

To stand with Hamza who clearly has the majority, I will be going to Punjab Assembly ijlaas at 7 Insha’Allah. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 6, 2022

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz will reach Punjab Assembly along with Hamza Shehbaz at 7:00 pm today. She will show solidarity with Hamza Shehbaz and his supporting lawmakers, Aurangzeb added.

Sources told ARY News that nearly 200 Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) will reach Punjab Assembly today.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has summoned the Punjab Assembly session today at 7:30 pm to elect the new chief minister of the province.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a joint candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

On the other hand, the joint opposition decided to move a no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The political crisis in Punjab took a new turn after the ruling PTI moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as he decided to summon a session today, instead of April 16.

The PTI MPAs submitted a no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

