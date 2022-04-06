Punjab Assembly: Opposition to submit no-trust motion against Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The joint opposition has decided to move a no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that PML-N will submit no-confidence motion against Pervaiz Elahi, who is also a PTI candidate for CM Punjab, today at 4:00pm.

The political crisis in Punjab took a new turn after the ruling PTI moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as he decided to summon a session today, instead of April 16.

The PTI MPAs submitted no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to sources privy to the matter, the PML-N lawmakers and Attaullah Tarar will challenge the no-trust move against the deputy speaker before the apex court.

Talking to ARY News, the deputy speaker asserted that the assembly session would be held today once the notification was issued by the PA secretariat.

Dost Muhammad Mazari also accused some PA staff members were “spreading confusion”, adding that session would be held today.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari earlier summoned Punjab Assembly session today at 7:30 pm to elect new chief minister of the province.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

