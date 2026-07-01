PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday formally handed over four kanals of state land to the Hindu and Sikh communities for the establishment of a Shamshan Ghat (cremation ground) in Dera Ismail Khan, addressing a longstanding demand of the area’s religious minorities.

A ceremony marking the transfer of land was held at the Secretariat of the Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department. Under the allocation, two kanals have been earmarked for the Hindu community and two kanals for the Sikh community.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Sahibzada Muhammad Adnan Qadri, formally handed over the land documents to representatives of the two communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said protecting religious freedom and safeguarding the rights of minorities remained a top priority of the provincial government. He said minorities were a respected and equal part of society, adding that the government was committed to ensuring their welfare and promoting interfaith harmony.

According to the minority community, the absence of a cremation ground in Dera Ismail Khan had forced members of the Hindu community to transport the bodies of their deceased relatives to Attock for cremation, resulting in significant hardship, long-distance travel, and additional expenses.

Pakistani Minister Ramesh Singh Arora Honored at Sikh of America Event

The allocation of four kanals of land is expected to pave the way for the establishment of a local Shamshan Ghat and resolve the longstanding issue.

The land transfer documents were signed by Additional Secretary Habib Afridi on behalf of the government and Darpan Kumar, representing the Hindu community of Dera Ismail Khan.

Former MPA and former adviser to the KP chief minister Wazirzada, along with senior officials of the Auqaf Department and representatives of the Hindu and Sikh communities, attended the ceremony.

The Hindu and Sikh communities welcomed the initiative, describing it as a historic step that would facilitate the performance of last rites according to their religious traditions while reflecting the government’s commitment to protecting minority rights and promoting religious harmony.