Deschamps pleased with France squad for stepping up in absence of big names

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike can provide France with more attacking options as they prepare for next year’s World Cup, manager Didier Deschamps said after their 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in a qualifier on Sunday.

Having already qualified with a 4-0 win over Ukraine, France played a second-string side in Baku but managed to overcome a nervous start to get a win and top Group D with 16 points from six games.

Goals by Crystal Palace’s Mateta and AS Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche – plus an own goal from Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev – helped them recover from Renat Dadashov’s fourth-minute opener.

“We average a little over two goals per match which is very good,” Deschamps said. “Mateta was making only his second ever start and he scored a lovely header. So that’s great for us and for him.”

“Ekitike is gaining confidence too. He’s a young player with lots of dynamism and he was able to express himself with his stamina to get around the pitch as well as his ability to penetrate with his speed.

“So they’re another two pieces to consider on the offensive side of the ball going forward.”

The 2026 World Cup in North America will be France’s 17th appearance in the competition, which they last won in 2018.