House in middle of desert goes on sale for US$1.75mn

A house, located on a remote five-acre uninhabited land and surrounded by huge boulders in the middle of the desert, has gone up for sale for a whopping US$1.75million.

The house is almost ready for possession and it is right in the middle of a desert in Joshua Tree. There are no other houses nearby all that the occupant(s) will experience is the sun beating down on their skin, and hot sand on their toes. Not to mention, the vastness of the sand and the cacti here and there.

It is what it is – the house is in the middle of the Mojave desert has gone up for sale for a whopping US$1.75million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUD Properties (@kudproperties)



The house is located on a remote five-acre uninhabited land, that is surrounded by huge boulders. The place is quite far from neighbourhoods and markets.

This obviously means the occupant will need a vehicle to go grocery shopping or meet his/her friends.

About the house, it is made of concrete and based on designs made by well-known architect group the Urban Architectural Space Group.

Read More: UK HOUSE WITH NO ELECTRICITY, FRESHWATER, INTERNET GOES ON SALE FOR £550,000!!

The idea behind the house was to make it look like it had been ‘dropped’ from proper townships to the middle of the desert. And that’s what it exactly looks like.

However, the construction process was a challenging one as workers had to clear all the rubble to make space for the house.

According to reports, the house is not yet complete but its more than impressive’ layout and design are ready for potential buyers to see.