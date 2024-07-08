‘Despicable Me 4’ debuts atop Box Office

Animated comedy ‘Despicable Me 4’ rose to the top of the North American box office on its first weekend in theatres, according to figures from industry watcher Exhibitor Relations published Sunday.

The fourth major instalment of the Minions universe – which features Will Ferrell voicing a new villain – racked up $75 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada since its Friday release by Universal Pictures.

“This is an outstanding opening for the 4th episode of an animation series, ranking only behind Toy Story 4,” said box office analyst David A. Gross.

In second place with $30 million was ‘Inside Out 2’, the coming-of-age Disney and Pixar film which was knocked off the top spot after enjoying three consecutive weekends there.

Apocalyptic horror ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ was in third place after taking in $21 million with its story of New Yorkers who must remain silent to survive an invasion by extraterrestrial creates with acute hearing.

‘MaXXXine’, a slasher that sees a mysterious killer stalking an aspiring actress in Hollywood, took fourth place with $6.7 million in ticket sales.

Will Smith’s action-comedy ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, which also stars Martin Lawrence, took the last top five spot as it earned $6.5 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One’ ($5.5 million)

‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ ($3.2 million)

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ ($1.9 million)

‘The Bikeriders’ ($1.3 million)

‘Kinds of Kindness’ ($860,000)