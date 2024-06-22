‘Inside Out 2’ becomes highest grossing film of the year

Animated Pixar movie “Inside Out 2” has become the highest grossing film of the year domestically and crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office, according to a Walt Disney statement released on Saturday.

The movie had previously generated about $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over its first weekend, according to estimates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney (@disney)

The last two Pixar releases, “Elemental” and “Lightyear,” had mediocre ticket sales. Three prior Pixar films were sent straight to streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results could prove to be a boost for theater owners, who have fewer movies to show this year because of delays caused by strikes in Hollywood last year.

“Inside Out 2” is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl’s mind. In the second installment, lead character Riley has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions including anxiety and envy.

The original “Inside Out” opened with about $90 million in its first weekend in the summer of 2015.