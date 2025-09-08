Despite mistakes, Broncos spoil Cam Ward's debut with Titans

Bo Nix threw for a touchdown, J.K. Dobbins ran for a score and the Denver Broncos’ defense made life miserable for rookie quarterback Cam Ward in a season-opening 20-12 win over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, completed only 12 of 28 passes for 112 yards while absorbing six sacks. The last one came via Ja’Quan McMillian with 41 seconds left, forcing a fumble that Jahdae Barron recovered at Tennessee’s 34 to seal the outcome.

Nix struggled at times as well, hitting 25 of 40 attempts for 176 yards and two interceptions while also losing a fumble. The game was rife with mistakes on both sides as Denver won despite coughing up four turnovers while the Titans were flagged 13 times for 131 yards.

Still, Tennessee owned a 12-10 edge after Joey Slye hit a 35-yard field goal at the 11:56 mark of the third quarter. But Wil Lutz put the Broncos ahead to stay with a 33-yarder on their next possession, capping a drive that lasted 7:39.

Dobbins gave Denver insurance with a 19-yard scoring jaunt with 7:37 left in the game. Rookie RJ Harvey start the march with a 50-yard run to the Titans’ 30.

Ward’s first NFL pass was a short completion that Tony Pollard turned into a 29-yard gain, setting up the first of Slye’s four field goals, a 50-yarder just 3:02 into the game. Denver responded with Lutz’s 39-yarder at the 8:35 mark.

Tennessee predictably experienced difficulties trying to puncture the Broncos’ defense but Nix helped keep the Titans in the game. He tossed a first quarter interception and his second quarter fumble led to Slye’s 33-yard field goal with 2:16 left in the half.

Nix did mix in a 22-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton with 16 seconds remaining in the half but a 71-yard kickoff return by Chimere Dike set up Slye’s 42 yarder with two seconds on the clock. That made it 10-9 Denver at halftime.