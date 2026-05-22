Bungie has said it is ending active development on Destiny 2, bringing a major shift for a game that has been running for more than eight years since launch and sits at the center of the wider Destiny universe that has stretched close to twelve years.

The studio says the final major content update for Destiny 2 will land on June 9, 2026. After that, active development will come to an end, although the game itself will stay online and remain playable for the foreseeable future, with Bungie suggesting it will continue in a maintained but limited state.

Alongside that, Destiny 2 will be repackaged into a single bundle called Destiny 2: The Collection. It will include all major expansions, dungeon content, and additional packs. Individual expansions and content packs are also expected to be discounted as the game moves into its final publishing phase.

In its statement, Bungie reflects on the long run of Destiny 2, pointing to the shared journey between developers and players since release. The studio says its focus has not changed in terms of care for Destiny 2, but also suggests the game has naturally reached a point where it is moving beyond its current live-service structure.

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The final update, referred to internally as Monument of Triumph, is expected to wrap up smaller narrative threads and leave certain character arcs in place rather than fully closing everything off. It will also bring back older systems and rewards tied to Triumphs, along with returning cosmetics and new unlocks.

Bungie also outlines a set of changes arriving around the same time, including a refreshed Director, a permanent Pantheon activity with new bosses, and adjustments to core systems. Some older seasonal structures will be phased out, while features like Sparrow Racing League are set to return in some form.

The studio is now shifting focus toward future projects, including Marathon, while keeping Destiny 2 live and accessible. Active development may be ending, but Bungie indicates the game will remain available for players who continue to return to it, even as the studio moves on to its next phase.