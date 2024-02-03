Court issues detailed verdict in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi Nikah case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Saturday issued its detailed verdict in “un-Islamic” nikah case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, claiming that the couple was in “relation before the 2018 fraudulent nikah”, ARY News reported.

An Islamabad court sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail each in a case related to their marriage during the latter’s Iddat period.

Senior civil judge Qudratullah announced the reserved verdict on the complaint filed by Bushra’s former husband Khawar Maneka in a makeshift court at Adiala jail. The court also imposed Rs500,000 fines each on the couple.

According to the written order, the two were found guilty under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 496 (marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage). Section 496 is considered an offence completely distinct from zina, an offence that ensues from not having a contracted marriage.

In its 51-page detailed verdict issued today, the court stated the record proves that both of the accused, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, were in relation before the 2018 ‘fraudulent’ nikah.

“PTI founder and Bushra did not deny meeting during the sit-in. In their statement, accused admitted to having contact, but denied any illicit relationship,” the court said, recalling the applicant’s allegation regarding Khan’s intrusion into his former spouse’s private life.

“The question arises whether they [Khan and Bushra] didn’t know if meeting in private is allowed in religion or not?” the detail verdict stated, adding: “Islam emphasises the significance of meeting with a mehram or na mahram.”

On the issue of the nikah solemnised on January 1, 2018, the court termed the marriage as fraud that reflects dishonesty.

“PTI founder and Bushra married illegally on January 1, 2018,” the verdict read, adding that the latter’s nikah was solemnised before the 90-day iddat period as she was divorced on November 14, 2017.

On the issue of the defence’s reliance on the apex court judgment regarding the 39-day iddat period, the court underscored that the apex court’s ruling does not mean that every iddat is bound by the said precedent.