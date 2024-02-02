Court reserves verdict in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi marriage case

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday night reserved a verdict in ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

Judge Qudratullah will announce the verdict tomorrow at Adiala Jail, where deposed prime minister is currently incarcerated.

The case, filed by Bushra Bibi’s first husband, Khawar Maneka, alleges that Bushra violated the Islamic practice of observing the mandatory pause, or Iddat, between two marriages.

During the hearing today, the lawyers filed two petitions on acquittal and jurisdiction of the court – which were disposed of following arguments.

The cross-examination of the four prosecution witnesses, including Maneka, Aun Chaudhry, Nikah Khawan Mufti Saeed, and Maneka’s employee Latif, has been completed. The defence was led by Advocate Salman Akram Raja for Khan and Advocate Osman Riaz Gul for Bushra.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that former first lady, Bushra Bibi and her ex-husband Khawar Maneka exchanged heated words during the hearing of the ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case in Adiala Jail.

The hearing of the ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi was presided over by Judge Qudratullah. During the hearing, Khawar Maneka, PTI founder, and Bushra Bibi exchanged heated words.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan said he saw Bushra Bibi on the day of their nikkah, at this juncture, Khawar Maneka interrupted him by saying “Fear Allah, you ruined my family.”

Khawar Maneka said to his ex-wife that your children kept on asking about you, but you did not respond.

Addressing Judge Qudratullah, the PTI founder asserted their willingness to swear on the Holy Quran, challenging Khawar Maneka to do the same.

To this, the judge said to the PTI founder that he would lose the right to cross-examine Khawar Maneka. “Cross-examination is important,” the ex-prime minister said.

During cross-examination, Usman Gul after heated arguments with Khawar Maneka, tried to punch him.

During the hearing, the former first lady said that without her statement, the court cannot make a decision, the hypocrite and the devil were called bad in the Quran, she added.