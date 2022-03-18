Details of ‘deal’ between PML-N, dissident PTI MNA emerge

ISLAMABAD: Details have emerged regarding a deal being finalized between PML-N and the dissident PTI MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer to vote against PM Imran Khan on the no-trust motion.

According to details shared by sources having knowledge of the deal with ARY NEWS, Malik Nawab Sher Waseer has been given a personal guarantee from Nawaz Sharif for a PML-N ticket in the next elections.

“Rana Sanaullah played a key role during the entire process,” they said while expressing their ignorance regarding any money being given to him for changing his loyalty.

The sources further claimed that assurance of a PML-N ticket to Malik Nawab Sher Waseer has irked PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, who was however, later assured of giving a Senate seat in return of accepting the arrangement with the disgruntled PTI MNA.

“Talal Chaudhry’s brother will also get a PML-N ticket for the provincial assembly seat in the constituency,” they said.

MNAs at Sindh House

A number of ruling party lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House today after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced publically for being aware of their presence there.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to us and we will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are also present with them. He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting.

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition are regrettable. They will vote as per their conscience.

