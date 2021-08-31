Details on who could get COVID booster shots emerge

ISLAMABAD: People travelling abroad and aged above 12-year-old could receive booster shots of COVID vaccine, new details shared by sources in the health ministry highlighted on Tuesday.

According to sources, the person receiving the jab would have to submit evidence that the country, he/she is travelling to needed booster shots of the COVID vaccine.

“Anyone travelling abroad for education, job, Hajj and Umrah and other purposes will be administered the jab while government officials and businessmen going abroad will also receive the shots,” they said.



They said that those in the age group between 12 to 17 would receive a Pfizer booster shot while people aging above will receive shots from Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

“The shots will only be administered at government-run vaccination centres with separate counters for the purpose,” they said adding a fee in this regard would be submitted at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Those who could not receive the shots, according to the sources, included people lacking NICs, suffering from high fever or low immunity, chronic diseases, and COVID-19.

“Administration of single or double booster shots will be decided as per the previous details of the vaccination,” they said adding that, however, no one could receive a third shot.

The sources further said that the WHO has not yet approved COVID booster shots and people will have to get the shots on their own responsibility.