Dev Anand’s Mumbai residence to be demolished

The sprawling bungalow of late actor Dev Anand in the Juhu area of Mumbai will be demolished soon.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the exclusive reports from an Indian entertainment outlet, the iconic bungalow of legendary actor Dev Anand in Juhu, Mumbai, where he spent over 40 beautiful years of his life with his wife Kalpana Kartik and kids Suniel and Devina, has been sold off for a whopping sum.

According to the details shared by the sources to the publication, the property at the prime location of the metropolitan has been sold to a prominent industrialist group for a massive INR350-400 crores and the paperwork on the deal is under process.

Reportedly, the house will be turned into a 22-floor-tall tower by the buyers.

Another insider close to the family also shared with the outlet that the decision to sell off the residence has been taken because none of his family members live in Mumbai to take care of the property; his son stays mostly in the U.S. while his daughter with his mother resides in Ooty.

The report also suggests that the money will be divided into three parts to be given to his family.

It is pertinent to mention here that the legendary actor passed away in London, in 2011, at the age of 88.

Dilip Kumar’s iconic bungalow to be demolished