“Police Ya Mafia?” Shahid Kapoor’s intense role in Deva trailer sparks excitement

The highly anticipated trailer for Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film, “Deva”, has finally dropped, and it’s a thrilling ride. Clocking in at two minutes, the trailer primarily showcases intense action sequences, with dialogue taking a backseat.

Shahid Kapoor portrays a police officer who’s earned the moniker “mafia” from his colleagues due to his unorthodox, and arguably, ruthless methods. This “encounter specialist” embraces the label, highlighting his fearless and uncompromising approach to law enforcement.

However, the trailer takes an intriguing turn. While initially depicted as a man who pulls the trigger without hesitation, Shahid Kapoor’s character displays a moment of hesitation towards the end.

This unexpected shift in his temperament leaves the audience craving answers, promising a compelling narrative that will unfold when the film hits theatres.

Pooja Hegde makes a brief appearance in the trailer, adding a touch of intrigue to the story.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor shared a striking poster of “Deva” on social media, accompanied by the caption “Lock n’ Load.” The poster showcases a raw, fierce, and undeniably deadly Shahid Kapoor, smoking a cigarette.

The image evokes memories of his powerful performances in films like “Kabir Singh” and “Udta Punjab”.

But there’s more to the poster than meets the eye. In the background, a subtle homage to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic pose from the classic film “Deewar” can be spotted, adding another layer of intrigue for fans.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, “Deva” also features Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist in the film.

Initially slated for a February 2024 release, the film’s release date has been moved forward to January, much to the delight of fans.

Last year, Shahid Kapoor offered a glimpse into his character in “Deva,” describing him as “dark and menacing.” He shared a post-workout selfie on his Instagram Stories, showcasing his impressive physique and hinting at the intensity of his role.

“Deva” marks Shahid Kapoor’s return to the big screen after his recent film, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” alongside Kriti Sanon.

This trailer has undoubtedly heightened anticipation for “Deva,” promising a thrilling cinematic experience with Shahid Kapoor delivering a powerful and potentially career-defining performance.