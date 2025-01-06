Shahid Kapoor returns to his intense avatar with action-packed ‘Deva’ teaser

Ahead of the film’s release later this month, the makers of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s hotly-anticipated ‘Deva’ have finally unveiled the action-packed official teaser of the title.

The shorter-than-one-minute teaser video of Shahid Kapoor-led actioner ‘Deva’, released over the weekend, gives a glimpse into the thrilling ride to expect from the film, packed with stunning action sequences, high-octane car chases as well as intense violence between his cop character and bad guys, all rounded off with his electrifying dance moves.

Reportedly, the makers have paid tribute to Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan with Kapoor’s titular character, displaying a similar ‘angry young man’ persona in the film.

Releasing the teaser across social media platforms, the production banners Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios captioned, “Welcome to Deva’s world – where action speaks louder than words!”

Notably, besides Kapoor in and as ‘Deva’, the cast of the Rosshan Andrrews directorial, written by Malayalam screenwriting duo Bobby-Sanjay, also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati along with Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait. The action thriller is co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal.

‘Deva’ is scheduled for theatrical release on January 31.