‘Sikandar’ teaser out; Salman Khan teases action extravaganza in Eid release

After being postponed from the Friday release, in respect of former PM Manmohan Singh’s demise, makers dropped the teaser of Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated Eid release, ‘Sikandar’, on Saturday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The longer-than-two-minute official teaser of Salman Khan-led mega actioner ‘Sikandar’, released over the weekend, begins with the Bollywood superstar entering a room filled with weapons and an army of samurai to face.

“Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hai (I’ve heard a lot of people have it out for me and are just waiting for me to turn),” he said in the video, before taking on to the masked foes, giving a peek into what fans can expect from this Eid bonanza.

Releasing the teaser on YouTube, the makers announced on social media, “Ab intezaar hua khatam (The wait is now over). Here’s presenting a glimpse of the world of Sikandar. A gift to all the fans who have been waiting to see the First Look! Thank you for all the love and patience… See you all in cinemas this EID.”

Also Read: Preity Zinta dated Salman Khan? Former breaks her silence