Preity Zinta dated Salman Khan? Former breaks her silence

Former Bollywood diva Preity Zinta responded to a fan’s inquisition, revealing if she ever dated superstar Salman Khan.

Taking to her official handle on the social platform X, formerly termed Twitter, Preity Zinta wished her close friend and frequent collaborator Salman Khan on Friday, as the superstar celebrated his 59th birthday on December 27.

She posted several photos with the ‘Tiger 3’ star and wrote, “Happy Burrday @BeingSalmanKhan. Just wanna say I love you the mostest. Rest will tell you when I speak to you ….. and yes we need more photos otherwise I will keep posting the same old ones! Ting.”

In response to her birthday post for Khan, a social user asked Zinta, “Did you two ever date?” to which she replied, “No not at all! He is family & my closest friend.”

“And my husband’s friend too .. just in case you were wondering. Sorry! Couldn’t resist,” she added.

It is worth noting here that Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have shared the screen in multiple hit titles, including, ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’, ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’, ‘Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha’, ‘Jaan-E-Mann’, ‘Ishkq in Paris’ and ‘Heroes’ among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zinta is all set for her movie comeback after a long hiatus. She co-stars with Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi in Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial ‘Lahore 1947’, backed by Aamir Khan Productions.