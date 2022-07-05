Devastating rain wreaks havoc in Balochistan, leaves six dead, seven missing

QUETTA: In rain-related incidents across Balochistan at least six people, including three women were killed and seven others missing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Quetta as dozens mud houses damaged. In Sariab area of Quetta six people including three women were killed as roofs of houses collapsed and walls caved in due to the devastating rain.

Seven people went missing, while around 20 people injured in rain-related incidents on Monday.

Heavy rains with strong winds started in many areas of the province in the afternoon. According to reports, two girls were swept away by floodwater near a dam in the Eastern Bypass area.

Quetta’s district administration and rescue teams launched relief operations in the areas affected in the rainfall. Forty affected families in Goharabad were shifted to a temporary relief camp in a school building.

Heavy rainfall in hilly terrain of Bolan resulted in flooding in Geshtri drain in Machh, which swept away four miners. Local people saved a man in injured condition, while a search has been underway for others. The miners were belong to Marri tribe, which were returning to homes when swept away by the floodwater.

Heavy rains in Quetta yesterday left many trees and electricity poles uprooted. The provincial capital and its surrounding areas were plunged into darkness after several feeders of the Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) were tripped.

According to the Met office, northern and central parts of Balochistan will receive more heavy rains with thunderstorms.

