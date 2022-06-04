Development in Pakistan linked to peace in Balochistan: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he has ordered immediate completion of a university, airport and installation of a desalination plant for clean drinking water in Gwadar, ARY NEWS reported.

A day after his visit to Gawadar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he had witnessed how the PTI government miserably failed the people of Gwadar.

“Despite wasting billions of rupees & precious time, it could not complete any project for resolution of water & electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar port,” the premier said from his official Twitter handle.

He said that the same holds true for Gwadar seaport and the construction of Gwadar airport as no dredging was carried out at the port resulting in the failure of large cargo ships to anchor.

The prime minister further said that he has ordered immediate completion of Gwadar University, airport and installation of a desalination plant for clean drinking water.

“I am convinced more than ever before that development of Pakistan is linked with peace, stability & progress of Balochistan,” he said and assured that the coalition government aims to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial government and local elders to chart the way forward.

