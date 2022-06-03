PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Quetta on day-long visit

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, on a day-long visit, ARY News reported.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and other officials.

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Communications Minister Asad Mehmood and others accompanied the prime minister.

During the visit, the premier will inaugurate Gwadar East Bay Expressway and also take an aerial view of the Gwadar Port.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in #Quetta a short while ago, where he will be the Chief Guest at the passing out ceremony of the Command & Staff Staff College. He was received by the Chief Minister Baluchistan upon his arrival.#APPNews #PMShehbazSharif @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/FiawarXL55 — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) June 3, 2022

The prime minister will also preside over meetings regarding the law and order situation and development projects in the province.

Later, the prime minister will address local notables and fishermen and talk to newsmen after meeting a delegation of Chinese companies.

He will also attend the passing out ceremony of Staff College, Quetta as chief guest, according to PM Office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in his previous Quetta visit, laid the foundation stone of Section One and Section Two of the Khuzdar National Highway, which is currently under reconstruction and part of the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Highway.

