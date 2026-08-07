Geri Halliwell-Horner is ringing in another year of life with a treat from Meryl Streep.

On August 6, the Spice Girl celebrated her 54th birthday and commemorated the day by sharing a sweet video of her and Meryl Streep singing on set.

In the video, the two were cheek to cheek as Streep delivered her own rendition of the classic birthday song while Halliwell smiled. Halliwell also added, “The best birthday present ever ❤️,” Halliwell captioned her post. “Spending my birthday with the extraordinary Meryl Streep was a moment I’ll always treasure. Thank you, @onlymurdershulu, for making it so special.”

The British actress joined the Hulu show for its sixth season, along with Martin Freeman, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi and Lesley Nicol. Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building is set in London and will follow Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) as they investigate the death of true-crime podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey).

Back in May, the show’s official Instagram page confirmed that filming had begun when it shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Short, Gomez, Martin and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Detective Donna Williams, with the crew. The caption read, “Season 6 🇬🇧Day 1!”

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In a September interview with USA Today, before the show’s renewal, Gomez shared that she’s growing alongside her character throughout the series and hopes to continue to do so. “I really hope that I can just keep evolving Mabel as I get older,” the actress and singer said, “because I want to do this for a long time.”

After season 6 was confirmed, Gomez shared a message to fans on Instagram, writing, “I want to thank our community and fans of @onlymurdershulu for allowing us to even have a season 6! We are eternally grateful we can bring any of you any sort of joy. My deepest gratitude from Steve, Marty and myself.”

This year, Only Murders in the Building was nominated for two Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Martin Short was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Hulu.