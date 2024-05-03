31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

West Indies player banned for five years by ICC

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned West Indies player Devon Thomas for five years after admitting seven breaches of anti-corruption regulations.

The ICC said the final 18 months of the ban had been suspended, with the punishment backdated by a year.

Devon Thomas, capped 34 times across all three international formats from 2009 to 2022, committed offences in three separate tournaments – the Caribbean Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T10.

The most serious of those charges saw the 34-year-old Devon Thomas accept he was guilty of contriving to be party to match-fixing attempts in the Sri Lanka-based tournament.

The West Indies player also admitted several offences of failing to report illegal approaches to the authorities.

Read more: Usman Khan banned for five years by ECB

“Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions,” said Alex Marshall, general manager of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) integrity unit.

“He therefore knew what his obligations were under the anti-corruption codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues.

“This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.