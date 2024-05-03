West Indies player banned for five years by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned West Indies player Devon Thomas for five years after admitting seven breaches of anti-corruption regulations.

The ICC said the final 18 months of the ban had been suspended, with the punishment backdated by a year.

Devon Thomas, capped 34 times across all three international formats from 2009 to 2022, committed offences in three separate tournaments – the Caribbean Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T10.

The most serious of those charges saw the 34-year-old Devon Thomas accept he was guilty of contriving to be party to match-fixing attempts in the Sri Lanka-based tournament.

The West Indies player also admitted several offences of failing to report illegal approaches to the authorities.

“Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions,” said Alex Marshall, general manager of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) integrity unit.

“He therefore knew what his obligations were under the anti-corruption codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues.

“This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly.”