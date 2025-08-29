Dexter: Resurrection season finale leaked online ahead of release

The season finale of Dexter: Resurrection,one of Paramount+’s biggest titles, has reportedly leaked online a week before its official release.

Dexter: Resurrection has become a major success both commercially and critically after the original Dexter series gained a new wave of popularity following its brief return to Netflix last year.

The leak, which surfaced through a Russian-dubbed version, has seen images and clips of key scenes from Dexter: Resurrection circulating across social media. Fans are now being warned to avoid spoilers, as both Episode 9 and Episode 10 of the series have appeared online ahead of schedule.

Despite speculation, it is unlikely Paramount will alter the release schedule. Major television shows, including The Last of Us, have previously had episodes leaked online without any change to official premieres. The finale of Resurrection is still expected to air next week, concluding eight weeks of twists and suspense.

Reports suggest the leaked content has not delayed plans for the show’s future. Dexter: Resurrection is already expected to continue with a second season, with a writers’ room reportedly being set up and a release targeted for 2026. Paramount has even cancelled the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin to prioritise work on Resurrection.

The leak has put one of television’s most popular shows at risk of spoilers, but Dexter: Resurrection remains a flagship project for Paramount+.

Also Read: Dexter: Resurrection soars with a stellar 9.2 IMDb Rating — Topping charts since Chernobyl!

Earlier, Showtime’s gripping psychological thriller, Dexter: Resurrection, took IMDb by storm, earning a remarkable 9.2/10 rating. This revival, starring Michael C. Hall, picks up from New Blood while tying seamlessly to the prequel Dexter: Original Sin, which delves into the character’s early years.

The premiere episodes have captivated Dexter fans, with critics praising the series for revitalizing Showtime’s iconic franchise while staying true to its roots. By weaving modern elements into the narrative, Dexter: Resurrection has secured a standout position on IMDb.

Dexter Rules IMDb Rankings

With over 7,000 viewer votes, Dexter: Resurrection boasts a 9.2/10 IMDb score after just two episodes. As the series progresses with eight more episodes, its rating could climb even higher, promising a bright future. Following Original Sin’s renewal for a second season, Resurrection appears poised for similar success.

TV’s Biggest Triumph Since Chernobyl

Resurrection marks television’s highest-rated debut since HBO’s Chernobyl, which holds a 9.3/10 from 960,000 votes. While Resurrection needs more votes to join IMDb’s Top 250, its current score makes it the most acclaimed TV series since 2019.