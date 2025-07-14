Dexter’s Triumphant Return: ‘Resurrection’ Revives a Beloved Franchise

July 14, 2025: The iconic Dexter Morgan is back, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled! Dexter: Resurrection, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Dexter franchise, premiered on Paramount+ on July 11, 2025, and has already taken the streaming world by storm.

Continuing the saga of the good-hearted killer, played by Michael C. Hall, the series picks up after the dramatic events of Dexter: New Blood, where Dexter’s fate seemed sealed. Now, Resurrection breathes new life into the franchise, captivating both longtime fans and new viewers.

A Star-Studded Reunion

Dexter: Resurrection reunites fans with familiar faces, including Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, James Remar as Harry Morgan, and David Zayas as Angel Batista, with more beloved characters expected to return as the season unfolds. The stellar cast, combined with a gripping storyline, has reignited passion for the Dexter universe, making it a must-watch on Paramount+.

Skyrocketing Popularity

According to data from FlixPatrol, the premiere of Resurrection has not only drawn viewers to the new series but also sparked a resurgence of interest in the original Dexter series.

Within days of the sequel’s debut, the original show climbed to the #6 spot on Paramount+’s streaming charts, proving that Dexter’s allure remains as strong as ever, even 12 years after its finale.

A Bright Future for Dexter

The success of Resurrection is drawing two key audiences: loyal fans revisiting Dexter’s early battles with his “Dark Passenger” and a fresh wave of viewers discovering the franchise for the first time. This influx of new fans is a promising sign for Paramount+, as it ensures the franchise’s continued growth and opens the door for future seasons. With a 90% Tomatometer score and an 85% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, Resurrection has been hailed as a return to form, delivering the suspense and emotional depth that made the original series a cultural phenomenon.

Why This Matters

The revival of Dexter on Paramount+’s charts is no surprise, given the franchise’s enduring appeal and the buzz surrounding Resurrection. Unlike a prequel, which might not require viewers to revisit earlier seasons, Resurrection‘s direct continuation of Dexter’s story encourages audiences to dive into the original series to fully appreciate the narrative. This dynamic has created a virtuous cycle, boosting viewership across the franchise.

While Dexter: New Blood left some fans divided with its controversial ending, Resurrection has struck a chord with its compelling storytelling and high production value. Although a second season has yet to be officially confirmed, the show’s multi-season plan and overwhelming positive response make a renewal highly likely.

A Win for Fans and Paramount+

Dexter: Resurrection is more than just a nostalgic return—it’s a testament to the enduring legacy of Dexter Morgan and the power of great storytelling. As new and returning viewers flock to Paramount+ to catch up on the series, the future looks bright for this iconic franchise. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, now is the perfect time to join Dexter on his thrilling journey.

Source: FlixPatrol