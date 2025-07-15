Dexter: Resurrection Soars with a Stellar 9.2 IMDb Rating — Topping Charts Since Chernobyl!

Showtime’s gripping psychological thriller, Dexter: Resurrection, has taken IMDb by storm, earning a remarkable 9.2/10 rating. This revival, starring Michael C. Hall, picks up from Dexter: New Blood while tying seamlessly to the prequel Dexter: Original Sin, which delves into the character’s early years.

The premiere episodes have captivated Dexter fans, with critics praising the series for revitalizing Showtime’s iconic franchise while staying true to its roots. By weaving modern elements into the narrative, Dexter: Resurrection has secured a standout position on IMDb.

Dexter Resurrection Revives a Beloved Franchise on Paramount+

Dexter: Resurrection Rules IMDb Rankings

With over 7,000 viewer votes, Dexter: Resurrection boasts a 9.2/10 IMDb score after just two episodes. As the series progresses with eight more episodes, its rating could climb even higher, promising a bright future. Following Original Sin’s renewal for a second season, Resurrection appears poised for similar success.

TV’s Biggest Triumph Since Chernobyl

Dexter: Resurrection marks television’s highest-rated debut since HBO’s Chernobyl, which holds a 9.3/10 from 960,000 votes. While Resurrection needs more votes to join IMDb’s Top 250, its current score makes it the most acclaimed TV series since 2019.

How Dexter: Resurrection Compares to the Franchise

The original Dexter series, inspired by Jeff Lindsay’s novels, holds an 8.6/10 from 855,000 votes, ranking 136th on IMDb’s Top 250. Dexter: Original Sin scores 8.2/10 from 40,000 votes, while Dexter: New Blood has an 8.0/10 from 124,000 votes. The lesser-known Dexter: Early Cuts animated series sits at 7.5/10 from 1,000 votes, showcasing the franchise’s consistent quality.

Dexter Franchise IMDb Ratings at a Glance:

Dexter: Resurrection — 9.2/10

Dexter — 8.6/10

Dexter: Original Sin — 8.2/10

Dexter: New Blood — 8.0/10

Dexter: Early Cuts — 7.5/10

Critics Echo Audience Praise

Critics are equally enthusiastic, with Dexter: Resurrection earning a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Metacritic’s score of 63 reflects “generally favorable reviews,” reinforcing the Dexter franchise’s reputation for delivering high-quality storytelling.