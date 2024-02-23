26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 23, 2024
DG CAA's removal sought

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The director general (DG) Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) resignation is sought over his failure to revive Pakistani flights to four European countries in the last four years.

The demand was made by the CAA Officers Association in a letter penned to the secretary of aviation. The DG CAA has failed to revive Pakistani flights to the four European countries despite the passage of four years, the letter read.

The suspension of Pakistani flights to European countries is causing billions of rupees in loss to the airlines. Appointment of a ‘professional’ DG CAA is the need of the hour to address the issue, the officers said in a letter written to the secretary of aviation.

Read more: EASA likely to lift ban on flight operation of Pakistani aircraft: Sources

Earlier it emerged that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is likely to lift restrictions on the flight operation of Pakistani aircraft, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on European routes.

The sources close to the development revealed that a pivotal meeting of the EASA’s safety board had been scheduled for May 2024, where the future of PIA is expected to be a focal point for discussion.

