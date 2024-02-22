EASA likely to lift ban on flight operation of Pakistani aircraft: Sources

In a noteworthy development, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is likely to lift restrictions on the flight operation of Pakistani aircraft, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on European routes, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources close to the development revealed that a pivotal meeting of the EASA’s safety board has been scheduled for May 2024, where the future of PIA is expected to be a focal point for discussion.

Sources stated that the documents related to the matter have been submitted by PIA to the EASA, meanwhile, the final report is set to be presented during the EASA’s safety board meeting in May.

The European Safety Agency will include the audit report of PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in the meeting agenda, sources maintained.

While it remains premature to make definitive statements, a spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority expressed optimism, acknowledging encouraging progress in the ongoing discussions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the EASA suspended PIA flight operations for Europe in June 2020 over safety concerns.

The EASA in a letter conveyed to the national flag carrier, said that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).

It said that six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning element of a Safety Management System was not implemented.