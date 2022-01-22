EASA rejects lifting ban on flight operation of Pakistani aircraft

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has rejected to lift restrictions on the flight operation of Pakistani aircraft and said that the safety audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has no connection with the ban on European routes, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The EASA sent a reply to Pakistan International Airlines’ letter which stated that the European aviation authority decided not to lift the ban on flights of PIA.

It clarified that the ban on PIA flights on European routes has no links with the ICAO safety audit.

It read that EASA and ICAO will further review the performance of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and the European aviation authority will hold consultations with the officials concerned to lift the ban.

For lifting the ban on flights of Pakistani airlines, EASA will also conduct an audit of PCAA before deciding on the end of restrictions.

In its reply, EASA expressed confidence in PIA’s steps for the safety management system and said that an audit could be conducted via a third country.

It further stated that an investigation of the EASA officials is still underway regarding the professionalism licences. The travel activities of EASA staff were restricted due to Covid-19 and an audit will be conducted immediately after improvement in the pandemic situation.

Earlier in the month, it was learnt that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has expressed satisfaction over safety measures from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The satisfaction with the safety measures from ICAO had led to removing PCAA from the list of the safety significant concern (SSC).

The lifting of the SSC on CAA will pave way for the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to lift the ban on PIA flights from Pakistan to Europe.

The ICAO during its audit carried out in December 2021 gave PCAA, a ranking of 72.77 per cent.

In July 2020, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe in June over safety concerns.

The EASA in a letter conveyed to the national flag carrier, said that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).

It said that six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning element of a Safety Management Systems was not implemented.

