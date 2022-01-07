PIA seeks removal of ban on Europe, UK flights after ICAO nod

KARACHI: After a nod from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reached out to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to remove a ban on its flights to EU states and the United Kingdom (UK).

The national flag carrier stated that the global aviation watchdog ICAO has cleared the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from its significant safety concerns, requesting the EASA to end restrictions on the airline’s flights to EU states and the UK.

Also Read: Pakistani airlines to resume UK, EU flights after clearing ICAO safety audit

PIA was restricted from flying to EU states, the US and the UK last year in July after the EASA suspended the national airline’s authorisation to operate flights to EU member states.

The restrictions were imposed in the wake of the May 20, 2022 Karachi plane crash and a statement by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar that around 40 per cent of Pakistani pilots had fake licences.

Also Read: ICAO expresses satisfaction over CAA safety measures after audit

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) earlier this week expressed satisfaction over safety measures taken by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The satisfaction with the safety measures has led to removal of the PCAA from the list of the safety-significant concern (SSC).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!