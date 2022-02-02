Money laundering cases: FIA asked to reverse transfer of Lahore officials

ISLAMABAD: Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been asked to revert the transfer of five officials from the agency’s Lahore office involved in probing mega-money laundering cases, ARY NEWS reported.

The written request submitted to DG FIA from FIA Lahore Director Dr Rizwan asked to cancel transfer orders of the five officials under the rotation policy.

He stated that under the rotation policy, the officers are required to be transferred to another province after 10 years, however, in case of these five FIA officers, they only served in the Punjab province for four years and nine months.

“These officials are currently involved in investigating mega-money laundering cases,” he said and asked the DG FIA to allow them to continue to serve at the Lahore office.

The officials who were transferred included Ali Mardan, Umaid Arshad Butt, Zawar Ahmed, Sheeraz Umar, and Rana Faisal.

Yesterday in a major reshuffle, six officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab investigating sugar scam cases against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and others have been transferred and given new assignments in Sindh.

According to a notification, a total of nine FIA officers have been transferred from Punjab to Sindh.

Those transferred include six officers – Raja Muhammad, Rana Faisal Munir, Zawar Ahmed, Sheeraz Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, and Sibgatullah. These officers were investigating cases stemming from the sugar scandal.

The PML-N president and his son Hamza Shehbaz have been accused of laundering Rs25 billion ill-gotten money using the Ramazan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a charge sheet against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza and 19 others in the money laundering case.

The FIA has also registered two separate cases against Tareen and his son Ali Tareen over allegedly committing fraud and money laundering worth Rs3.14 billion.

