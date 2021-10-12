Ideal relations between current civilian leadership and military: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s current military and civilian leadership enjoy cordial relations and the matter of appointment of Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) will be resolved amicably, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PM took the cabinet into confidence over the issue and assured them that the matter will be resolved amicably.

He was of the view that the current civilian leadership enjoys “ideal relations” with the military top brass and both are fully aware of their responsibilities over this matter of utmost importance.

Fawad Chaudhry told media that PM Imran Khan and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa had an hours-long meeting yesterday and the duo discussed matters of mutual interest including the matter of appointment of DG ISI, adding that the authority of appointing DG ISI lies with the PM.

Related: Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI

“The new DG ISI will appointed in line with all the legal requirements,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

He maintained that neither the PM office will make any such move that dampens the spirits of our military nor the military leadership will make a move that goes against the honour of PM office.

Answering a reporter’s question about nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s funeral, the minister said that at least 15 ministers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf attended Dr Abdul Qadeer’s last rites.

He informed media that the matter of electronic voting machines for next general elections and voting rights of overseas Pakistanis also came under discussion during the cabinet meeting.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!