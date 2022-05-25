DG ISPR condemns Yasin Malik’s life-imprisonment by India

Rawalpindi: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) has issued a statement condemning the Indian court’s decision to sentence Kashmir liberation activist Yasin Malik, ARY News reported.

The statement issued by the DG ISPR said that India has sentenced Yasin Malik over fabricated allegations. These kinds of acts by India would not be able to suppress Kashmir’s struggle for independence, it added.

The DG ISPR added that the real struggle for Kashmir is continuous in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. We stand with our Kashmiris brothers in their fight for autonomy and independence, he added.

It is to be noted that an Indian court has sentenced the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Special Judge of India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA), Praveen Singh, officially convicted Yasin Malik on May 19. Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik has been sentenced for allegedly providing financial assistance to terrorists.

Also Read: INDIAN COURT SENTENCES YASIN MALIK TO LIFE-IMPRISONMENT

Yasin took to the rostrum amid the hearing and said that he is a law-abiding citizen and has spent his life according to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. Why did several Indian Prime Ministers meet me if I was a terrorist, why I was given an Indian passport? he asked.

Comments