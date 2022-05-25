Indian court sentences Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life-imprisonment

New Delhi: An Indian court has sentenced the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Special Judge of India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA), Praveen Singh, officially convicted Yasin Malik on May 19. Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik has been sentenced for allegedly providing financial assistance to terrorists.

The hearing of Yasin’s case had begun in New Delhi under security high alert. Yasin had been detained in India’s infamous Tihar jail for several years.

Yasin took to the rostrum amid the hearing and said that he is a law-abiding citizen and has spent his life according to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. Why did several Indian Prime Ministers meet me if I was a terrorist, why I was given an Indian passport? he asked.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government arrested thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists and lodged them in different jails in occupied Kashmir and India. The Modi regime is victimizing them for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and demanding their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

It is to be noted that the Indian court had reserved the verdict of the case against Yasin on May 19, 2022.

