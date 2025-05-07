DG ISPR confirms martyrdom of 26 Pakistanis, injuries to 46 in Indian attack

Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of 26 Pakistani civilians and injuries to 46 others in Indian attacks at six different locations.

DG ISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif while addressing a press briefing on Wendesday morning, said that India repeated its “cowardly history” by launching attacks on Pakistan under the cover of darkness.

He said that Indian forces targeted civilian areas, resulting in significant casualties.

Providing updates on the situation, he confirmed that Indian strikes on six different locations have so far claimed 26 innocent lives and left 46 others injured.

In a tragic incident, 13 people including two young girls were martyred when a mosque in Ahmedpur East was deliberately targeted. Similarly, in Muridke, another mosque was attacked, leading to the martyrdom of 3 individuals and injury to one, the DG ISPR stated.

In Muzaffarabad, 3 civilians were martyred, while a girl and a boy sustained injuries. In Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy lost their lives after Mosque Abbas was targeted. A mother and child were also injured in the same attack.

While Sialkot and Shakargarh were among the targets, no casualties were reported in those areas.

DG ISPR further revealed that Pakistan shot down five Indian aircraft and one drone in its right to self-defense. The downed aircraft include three Rafale jets, one MiG-29, and one SU-series fighter.

India has continued unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) since last night, which has already resulted in the martyrdom of five innocent civilians.

He also confirmed that the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project’s Noseri Dam structure sustained damage in the Indian strikes.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces have given a resolute and forceful response, and will continue to do so,” the military spokesperson affirmed.