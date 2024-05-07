May 9 perpetrators will have to be punished as per Constitution: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Tuesday said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is using Afghan soil for unrest in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, DG ISPR said: “There is irrefutable evidence of Afghan soil being used by the TTP […] recent terrorist incidents can be traced back to Afghanistan”.

Investigation revealed Afghan soil was used to plan the attack on the Chinese nationals in Dasu, the DG ISPR said, adding that Gwadar Port Complex also came under attack.

Pakistan targetted terrorists in Afghanistan and killed eight of them as the interim government of the Taliban failed to take action against them, he added.

Read more: Mohsin Naqvi directs foolproof measures for Chinese nationals’ protection

Security forces carried out 13,234 operations against the terrorists, while two officers and 60 jawans embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorism.

“The army chief has said that there’s no place for terrorists in Pakistan,” the general said while reassuring that steps are being taken to bring the miscreants to justice.

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for decades and helped its residents for safe evacuation.

“Pakistan deported illegal Afghan refugees in the best interest of the country.”

May 9 incident

Commenting on the May 9 riots, DG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the planners of the riots should be punished as per the constitution and the law of the land.

The army’s spokesperson said unavoidable evidence of the May 9 riots is available. The attacks on the army’s installations within hours on May 9 were recorded on the CCTV cameras.

Read more: Punjab notifies PTI founder, Qureshi’s jail trial in May 9 riots cases

Videos of political leaders directing the rioters on May 9 are also available.

May 9 riots were used to create a rift between the masses and the Pakistan Armed Forces. A group tried to deviate masses under the name of False Flag Operation, he said.

Responding to a question regarding the judicial commission, the DG ISPR said the commission is formed to probe a matter when there is doubt. Everything is crystal clear about the May 9 riots, he added.

He urged the ‘anarchist group’ to seek forgiveness from the masses on May 9 riots.

Responding to another question, DG ISPR said the party only gained 31 per cent of votes in the February 8 elections. He also rejected the impression those who voted for the party in general elections endorsed the May 9 attacks.

He ruled out chances of talks with the ‘political anarchist group’. Talks are held between political parties, not with the armed forces, he added.