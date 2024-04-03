Punjab notifies PTI founder, Qureshi’s jail trial in May 9 riots cases

The Punjab government has issued a notification to conduct jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 riots cases, ARY News reported.

The PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were booked in a case at Huzro police station in Attock, while Rawalpindi ATC Judge denied hearing the case at Attock Jail.

Following the development, the Punjab government while approving the jail trial of PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala Jail issued notification in this regard.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan filed a plea seeking an acquittal plea in the May 9 violence case.

Read more: PTI founder files acquittal plea in May 9 violence cases

As per details, the PTI founder’s counsel Naeem Panjutha appeared before the court and filed a plea for Imran Khan’s acquittal.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal inquired about the number of cases against the PTI founder and asked if the challan against Khan was collected in the cases.

Naeem Panjutha told the court that Imran Khan’s Tosha Khanna sentence is suspended, and the sentences in the illegal marriage case, cipher case are still pending.