DG ISPR reacts to govt-PTI talks

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday reacted to the ongoing talks between the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry welcomed the talks and said that it is their right to engage in discussions and only the political parties could answer on the matter.

“Talks between political parties are a welcome move,” the DG ISPR replied to a question on the talks between the government and PTI.

He said it is welcoming that politicians come together and engage in constructive dialogues to address their differences and work towards finding solutions.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry while denouncing the events of November 26, 2024, as a manifestation of negative politics and violence said that the Ministry of Interior had already issued detailed statement on December 1, 2024, regarding the incident.

“Peaceful protests are allowed under the constitution and law but attacks on police and Rangers are not political protest but a political terrorism,” the GD ISPR said.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also criticised the spread of fake content on social media following the incident, aimed at defaming and leveling baseless accusations against the national institutions.

Read More: DG ISPR says no change in military’s stance on May 9 violence

Earlier in the maiden round of talks between the federal government and PTI, the former sought a charter of demands from the Imran Khan-led party.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over by the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee, on the other hand, included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. Salman Akram Raja is expected to join the talks shortly.

‘Negotiation only solution to political issues’

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the committee members from both the government and opposition, emphasising the importance of negotiations in strengthening democracy.

He stated that the dialogue process is a positive omen and essential for the country’s progress.