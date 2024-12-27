DG ISPR says no change in military’s stance on May 9 violence

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday said the stance of the Pakistan Armed Force on May 9 violence is clear.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, DG ISPR said that the events of May 9 are not just a case for the armed forces but represent the sentiments of the entire nation.

“If armed groups impose their will without lawful intervention, it endangers the fabric of society,” he warned.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson said in 2023, following directives from the judiciary, specific cases from May 9 were transferred to military courts.

Individuals involved in the May 9 attacks were sentenced under the law by military courts.

‘Operations against terrorists’

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan armed forces killed 925 terrorists in 2024. “Pakistan has waged a long and arduous war against terrorism, with the armed forces making significant sacrifices in this fight.”

He said as many as 59,775 successful operations were conducted nationwide this yea, during which 925 terrorists were neutralized, including 73 high-profile targets, and hundreds were apprehended.

Security forces also seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition from terrorist groups.

The DG ISPR vowed the unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s forces to uproot terrorism and ensure national security.

‘Terrorists operating from Afghan soil’

Director General of ISPR, Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said terrorist factions operating from Afghan soil, including ‘Fitna al-Khawarij,’ are involved in activities against Pakistan.”

Networks from Afghanistan are actively working against Pakistan, but the armed forces are relentlessly defending the nation and its borders, he added.

Lt. General Ahmed Sharif said under the government’s directive, efforts are ongoing to combat smuggling and electricity theft.

He said Pakistan, with honesty, tried hard for peace in Afghanistan, but the situation did not improve.

‘Who allowed ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ to settle in 2021′

Recalling the 2021 success against extremist groups, the DG ISPR remarked, “We broke the back of Khawarij elements in 2021.”

DG ISPR criticized past decisions that gave extremists room to regroup, stating, “Who insisted on negotiating and settling with them in 2021?”

He further lamented that the consequences of such policies are now being paid by Pakistan, particularly in KP.

‘Fully aware of threat posed by India on eastern front’

The DG ISPR stated that Pakistan is fully aware of the threat posed by Indian aggression on the eastern front.

This year alone, India committed 25 ceasefire violations and 525 incidents of firing along the Line of Control (LoC), he added.

DG ISPR said India has also conducted multiple false flag operations aimed at diverting attention from its internal challenges. Indian intelligence agency RAW has been actively involved in spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan, he added.

Highlighting the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the DG ISPR condemned.

He said illegal operations resulting in the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiri youth.

The Indian Supreme Court’s decision on Kashmir’s special status, terming it a violation of global legal norms.

“Kashmiris await global intervention for their right to self-determination,” he added.The DG ISPR emphasized, “Pakistan’s military stands ready to make any sacrifice for the country’s defense.”

Additionally, the armed forces continue to play a pivotal role in disaster management and relief efforts during natural calamities.