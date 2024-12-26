Major martyred, 13 Khawarij gunned down in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Major embraced martyrdom, while 13 Khawarij were gunned down in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to ISPR, the intelligence-based operations were conducted today and yesterday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Jani Khel area of Bannu District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, two Khwarij were gunned down.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, five Khwarij were effectively neutralized by security forces, while eight Khwarij got injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Muhammad Awais, Pakistan Army officer, who was leading his troops from the front embraced martyrdom.

Read More: Security forces kill 11 Khwarij in three KP operations

In a third encounter which took place in South Waziristan District, own troops successfully neutralized six Khwarij, while eight Khwarij were injured.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area.

The ISPR further said that the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve.

Earlier, Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border and killed four terrorists.

“The movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the Pak-afghan border, resultantly, four Khwarij were killed.