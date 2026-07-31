RAWALPINDI, July 31, 2026: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that any decision regarding the creation of new provinces should be made in accordance with the aspirations of the people.

Addressing a news conference, the DG ISPR was asked about Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s statement on new provinces. He said that it was the personal opinion of Mohsin Naqvi and the military would not comment on it. However, he added that good governance was extremely important for Pakistan’s security and that national issues could not be resolved without it.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said there are 14 points in the National Action Plan on which all political parties are in agreement. “For good governance, something has to be done. In 1972 our population was 7 to 8 crore, but today it is 25 crore. We have to think about it. The population has increased four times compared to the past, but the provinces are still the same four, so we have to consider this,” he said.

He further said that if problems are not being solved, it means that something needs to be done for good governance. “All parties, including respected politicians, want problems to be resolved.”

The DG ISPR said the population has grown significantly and now it is up to the people to decide how to move forward. “Issues can be resolved in accordance with the Constitution. The opinion of the people should be taken. If the people are satisfied with governance, that is fine. And if they are not satisfied, then a decision should be made according to the Constitution.”

DG ISPR added that Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks reflected his personal thinking. “The population has increased, a decision should be made according to public aspirations. Security and safety depend on good governance, and the people also want good governance. If an administrative reset is needed for better governance, then it should be done.”

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the largest segment of the country’s population consists of youth. “I request politicians and leaders to provide more awareness to the nation. There is no need to further confuse our people. There is a need to improve governance. This is the job of political parties, and political parties and political leaders will benefit the most from better governance.”

He said the administrative system has not been working the way it should for the last 13 to 14 years. “The beauty of political parties is that they find solutions to problems. Take the opinion of the people and see what they say.”

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