Blocking water will bring decades-long consequences, DG ISPR warns India

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry issued a stern warning to India against any attempt to block Pakistan’s water supply, stating that such an action would have consequences felt for decades.

In an interview with an international media outlet on ‘Operation Ma’arka-e-Haq’, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan’s government has already conveyed a clear stance on the water issue, adding that it requires no further elaboration from the military.

“Nobody should dare to stop Pakistan’s water. We hope such a time never comes, but if it does, the world will witness our actions,” Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry added. He dismissed the notion of India halting water for Pakistan’s 240 million people as an act only a “madman” would contemplate, asserting India lacks the courage to do so.

“Our message is clear, we want peace, but if India violates our sovereignty, our reply will be immediate and conclusive. We never target civilians or their populations,” he said. The DG ISPR said that Pakistan and its military prefer peace but warned of a swift and decisive response to any Indian aggression.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also condemned India’s propaganda for misleading its people and firing missiles on its own Sikh-populated areas to fuel anti-Pakistan sentiment.

“Indian media celebrated the martyrdom of innocent children and women, a shameful act unseen elsewhere,” he said,

Earlier in an interview with Sky News, he warned that whoever would violate Pakistan’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity would face a crushing response.

DG ISPR warned that both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers and serious escalation could result in destruction.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said it would be detrimental for the entire region if India thinks that it could wage a war on Pakistan.

The DG ISPR said countries like the United States are fully cognizant now about the Indian designs in wake of nuclear threats.