20 more videos in DG Khan academy’s sexual assault case surface

DERA GHAZI KHAN: In a turn of events in the educational academy’s sexual assault case involving multiple girls in Dera Ghazi Khan, the police Tuesday said that one of the suspects in the case has obtained bail while the other one has fled the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The suspect Mujahid Hussain has obtained bail from Lahore High Court’s Multan bench until October 08, a day after police said that they had arrested a suspect identified as Javed, who according to them was running the academy from 2012.

The police said that another suspect in the case, Habib, has reportedly fled from the country while the fourth accused Usama would be apprehended soon.

The police said that they had so far received 20 videos documenting the sexual assault incidents at the academy.

On Monday, Police busted a gang allegedly involved in sexual assault of girls at a private educational academy in Dera Ghazi Khan after the videos of the alleged assault went viral.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) of DG Khan Faisal Rana said that they had arrested one of the suspects involved in the horrific incident while three people have so far been identified for their alleged role in it.

Sharing details of the initial probe, he said that the police had identified three portions in the academy where sexual assault of the girls was allegedly filmed using hidden cameras.

“The arrested suspect used to blackmail the girls through the secretly filmed videos,” the DPO said adding that they were conducting a forensic analysis on the videos to verify their authenticity.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!