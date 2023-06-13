DG Rangers Sindh visit coastal areas of Badin, Thatta

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas on Tuesday visited the coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy is coming closer to Pakistan.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, Major General Azhar Waqas visited the coastal areas in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Shah Bandar, the areas which are likely to be most affected by the cyclone.

During the visit, DG Rangers held meetings with the coastal sector and wing commanders to review arrangements for the evacuation in the area. The process of shifting people to safer places from the coastal belt is underway.

The Rangers and the civil administration are making an announcement on the loudspeakers for the general public to move to a safer place.

The spokesperson further said, DG Rangers further directed the sector commanders to help the civil administration in providing free medical camps, and relief goods to the people.

Earlier, Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. General Babar Iftikhar chaired an emergency conference in Badin to review precautionary measures in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy.

The emergency conference was attended by the DG Rangers Sindh, GoC Hyderabad and other authorities concerned.

The Corps Commander Karachi was briefed by the authorities on the precautionary arrangements.