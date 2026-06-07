ISLAMABAD: Authorities have warned the public about a fraudulent individual who is allegedly misusing the Google Maps location of the Regional Passport Office in G-10, Islamabad.

According to the advisory, the individual has listed personal contact details, including a phone number and email address, on the online location and is unlawfully demanding payments through JazzCash and various bank accounts.

Citizens have been strongly advised not to share any personal information with such individuals and to refrain from making any payments in response to their requests.

Officials urged that all passport-related information, guidance and assistance should be obtained only through official channels.

For authentic information and support regarding passport services, members of the public are advised to contact the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) helpline on 051-111-344-777.

Earlier, Director General Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced that passports will be delivered directly to citizens’ homes from July 1, aiming to eliminate long queues and repeated visits to passport offices.

According to details, the DG Immigration and Passports visited various passport sections where he met citizens in person and listened to their complaints and issues.

During the visit, he issued strict instructions to officials to immediately resolve public grievances on the spot.

While reviewing operations, the DG took a major decision to improve and accelerate passport services, ordering a more efficient delivery system to enhance public convenience.