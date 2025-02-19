Youth shot dead in guest house at DHA Karachi

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead and another injured in a firing incident in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area over a financial dispute among friends, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a guest house in DHA phase 7 where three friends Mustafa, Mujahid and Obaid had been staying after arriving in Karachi from Rawalpindi four days ago.

According to police, they had brought over Rs7 million in cash to purchase a property. Preliminary investigations revealed that a financial dispute broke out among the friends, leading to Obaid opening fire.

The deceased was identified as Mustafa and the injured as Mujahid. Their friend, Obaid, managed to flee the scene with the cash after the shooting.

The police have taken the injured Mujahid into custody after registering an FIR against him and Obaid. A search operation has been launched to apprehend Obaid.

Earlier, a youth Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 from the Defence area and a kidnapping case was registered. The police then arrested prime suspect, Armaghan.

A co-accused Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that Armaghan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering the victim unconscious, Armaghan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Dareji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive.

The statement further revealed that the ransom call and messages sent to Mustafa’s mother were sent from an international number, but he is unsure whether they were made by Armaghan or another individual.

He further stated that there were no prior cases against him before this incident.

Shiraz also detailed how body of Mustafa Amir was placed in his own vehicle’s trunk and later disposed of in Balochistan, where the vehicle was set on fire.