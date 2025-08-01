web analytics
Is ‘Dhadak 2’ a remake of THIS Tamil-language sleeper-hit?

Do you know? Dharma Productions’ latest release, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Dhadak 2’, is yet another South remake of Tamil-language sleeper hit Pariyerum Perumal’.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

The latest offering of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, ‘Dhadak 2’, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri and co-written and directed by Shazia Iqbal, has finally arrived in theatres. The romance drama is set against the backdrop of college romance and highlights the prevailing issue of caste-based discrimination and violence in the country.

But do you know? The spiritual sequel of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ (2018) is actually a remake of South Indian filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s debut film Pariyerum Perumal’, which starred Kathir and Anandhi, and followed a law student from an oppressed caste, who befriends his classmate, a girl who belongs to a higher caste, which irks her family.

Also Read: Ahaan Panday’s ‘Saiyaara’ copy of blockbuster Korean film?

The title opened to critical acclaim in 2018, with praise particularly directed towards the technical aspects, including direction and screenplay, in addition to the performance of the main cast.

Besides bagging several top awards of the season, the drama flick eventually emerged as a sleeper hit and is considered one of the best films of modern Tamil cinema.

If you want to watch Pariyerum Perumal’, it is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with subtitles.

Meanwhile, ‘Dhadak 2’ is currently running in worldwide theatres.

